Library of Virginia celebrates bicentennial with 200 Years, 200 Stories

The Library of Virginia, one of the oldest state libraries and archives in the nation, will mark its bicentennial in 2023 with a free exhibition — 200 Years, 200 Stories, running Jan. 24, 2023-Oct. 28, 2023. The exhibition and multimedia experience celebrate 200 Virginians whose fascinating narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia.

The Library of Virginia was founded by the General Assembly on Jan. 24, 1823, to organize, care for and manage the state's growing collection of books and official records — many of which date back to the early colonial period. Since then, the collection has grown to 2 million books, newspapers, maps, prints, and photographs, as well as 130 million manuscript items, making the Library the most comprehensive resource in the world for the study of Virginia history, culture and government.

“We’ve been fortunate to play such an important role in preserving Virginia’s history and culture for two centuries,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway, Ph.D. “This exhibition provides a great opportunity to educate the public about the significance of our collections and engage them in exploring the past while reflecting on how it connects to the present and our next century.”

Rather than a Top Ten or a Who’s Who, 200 Years, 200 Stories profiles Virginians of all stripes: heroes and villains, the famous and infamous, the powerful and the powerless. Stories feature Virginians like Ethel Bailey Furman, one of the first Black female architects in Virginia; David Martin, founder of the Martin Agency and creator of the famed tagline “Virginia is for Lovers”; Chinese immigrant Ow Chuck Sam, who became a naturalized citizen and served in the armed forces during World War II; and many more.

History and art specialist Susan Glasser served as guest curator, helping to bring an outside perspective and select content that would reflect the diversity of Virginia’s narratives.

“We want exhibition visitors to experience the joy of discovery felt by our patrons every day when they encounter the treasures within our collections,” said Greg Kimball, Ph.D., the Library’s director of public services and outreach.

The exhibition begins in the lobby with montages of individuals featured in the stories, a large map of Virginia on the lobby floor identifying the locations of our featured individuals, and an interactive kiosk for visitors to explore the evolution of the Library’s physical site or enjoy a look at the institution’s internal workings.

Once visitors enter the Exhibition Gallery, another interactive kiosk presents the stories of 200 Virginians, searchable by themes and location, while “discovery drawers” allow visitors to explore ephemera collections with items such as travel brochures, posters and more.

The exhibition is one of several key events and initiatives planned to celebrate the Library’s bicentennial in 2023. Look for the full 200th anniversary event schedule in the coming weeks on the Library’s calendar at https://www.lva.virginia.gov/eventscalendar/ or the website at lva.virginia.gov.