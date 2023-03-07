Crystal Ferguson stood at the podium to address the county’s board of supervisors last week. Her nerves were evident but she was determined to use her voice.

The Smyth County native told the supervisors that she’s just figuring out she has a voice and that while it’s scary to do so she’s going to use it.

Ferguson used her voice again this week in a forum with Attorney General Jason Miyares about Smyth County’s Fentanyl Awareness program.

On both occasions, Ferguson began by acknowledging, “I’m a person in recovery.”

She’s also helping others struggling with addiction and moving into recovery. Ferguson works with the Mount Rogers Health District in its Comprehensive Harm Reduction program as a peer recovery specialist.

For the supervisors, she wanted to address their use of opioid abatement funds that come to the county from legal settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors.

“In order for me to get well,” she said, “I had to leave” this area and go out of state.

Today, she’s passionate about creating options for people to get better here.

Saying there aren’t many resources locally for people in recovery, Ferguson told the supervisors that she’d also like to see some of the abatement funds go toward bolstering those services.

Ferguson told officials she plans to do her part to help others, especially by sharing her recovery story. Recovery, she said, “is an option. Your life can be so much better.”

On that point, she said, “I’m trying to be as loud as I can.”

Telling the supervisors that she’s striving to be a productive citizen of Smyth County, Ferguson said she plans to use her voice when she can “even when it shakes.”

The supervisors lauded Ferguson for her efforts.

Supervisor Courtney Widener, who also works for the sheriff’s office, said he’d followed Ferguson’s journey for a long time. Her involvement in recovery is getting other people involved, he said.

Widener thanked Ferguson for her courage to speak up.

Of the abatement funds, he said, “We’re truly seeing the benefit of what this can mean to our community.”

Supervisor Lori Deel also expressed her appreciation to Ferguson and said that from an economic development perspective investing in people’s better lives brings a larger return on the investment than money spent on keeping them in jail cells.

When Ferguson addressed the gathering with the attorney general, she described Southwest Virginia as little but mighty. “We love deeply here,” she declared.

On that occasion, emotion came through in tears and smiles as she recounted a moment on Aug. 22, 2019, when she stopped to watch a volleyball scrimmage.

Reading from her journal, Ferguson told of loving the sounds of the play, of even later getting a rush at the memory of hearing the smack as a player connected with the ball. She wondered if others were as happy as she was at the wonder of everyday living. Being there, she read, was “as if I’d walked into a Christmas party.”

From her journal and the tremor in Ferguson’s voice, her greatest gift was making eye contact with Ezrah Pennington as she was playing and Pennington smiling at her. Ferguson knew “she was happy to see me.”

“That moment to me,” she read, “seemed like forever.”

In her writing, Ferguson acknowledged missing school dances, holidays and so much more, but she also told of praying for others to find the feeling she experienced in that moment. She defined that feeling as “Peace, love, joy.”

“That’s recovery,” she declared.

Incredible and brave was how Miyares described Ferguson. He assured her that he believed in “a faith of second chances.”

That may have been a gift to her, but the smile she received once again from Pennington, who was speaking at the forum as Marion Senior High School’s SCA president, and the later hug they exchanged may have once again reminded Ferguson of Christmas.