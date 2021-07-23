Tazewell County deputies seeking shooting suspect

Raven, Va. – Police are searching for a Raven man wanted in the death of his estranged wife and the wounding of another person.

A press release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 23 and sheriff’s deputies along with Richlands Police officers responded to a call to Lot 6 Ball Road. They found Ashley Whitt, 32, dead from gunshot wounds and Chris Shelton, 33, also of Raven suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shelton was taken by ambulance to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Police believe Curtis David Whitt, 36, is the shooter and are searching for him.

He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone seeing him should call 911. He is believed to be driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup, white in color and bearing the license number XAN 1745.