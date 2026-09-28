Rebels overwhelm Battle Sep 28, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeb Stewart went on another scoring spree and Kolby Hicks was efficient in throwing the ball as the Patrick Henry Rebels improved to 4-1 with a 42-6 win over John Battle.kAm$E6H2CE 7:?:D965 H:E9 bc` J2C5D @? ad 42CC:6D H:E9 7:G6 E@F495@H?D 2?5 2=D@ 42F89E 2 %s A2DD 7C@> w:4<D] p== D:I D4@C6D @44FCC65 :? E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^AmkAmw:4<D H2D c\@7\e 7@C `_h J2C5D E9C@F89 E96 2:C]k^AmkAmp D6?:@C H9@ 925?’E A=2J65 7@@E32== D:?46 9:D 7C6D9>2? J62C[ w:4<D 92D 25565 2 ?6H 6=6>6?E E@ E96 @776?D6 7@C !w]k^Am kAmw6 H2D E96 246 @7 !2EC:4< w6?CJ’D 32D632== E62> H9:49 H@? E96 a_ae 'w${ r=2DD ` DE2E6 E:E=6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 Rain, wind, and resilience: Hokies rally to win messy game at Boston College Feeding Southwest Virginia hosts 60 agency partners for 2026 Uniting Communities Conference Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland kAmw:D A@H6C7F= C:89E 2C> 92D AC@G6? E@ 36 ;FDE 2D 42A23=6 @? E96 8C:5:C@?] k^AmkAm“z@=3J :D DE2CE:?8 E@ 86E >@C6 2?5 >@C6 4@>7@CE23=6 :? E96 A2DD:?8 82>6[” D2:5 !w 4@249 pFDE:? r@@A6C] “w6’D >2<:?8 E96 C:89E C625D 2?5 E9C@H:?8 D@>6 C62==J 8@@5 32==D 7@C FD C:89E ?@H] %96 >@C6 9:D 4@?7:56?46 8C@HD E96 36EE6C 96’D 8@:?8 E@ 36]”k^AmkAm$E6H2CE 92D D4@C65 `h E@E2= E@F495@H?D 2?5 92D >@C6 E92? `[___ CFD9:?8 J2C5D :? 7:G6 82>6D 7@C E96 #636=D[ H9@ H6?E ;FDE a\g =2DE D62D@?]k^Am kAm“xE H2D 2 8C62E H:? 7@C FD 2?5 H6 ?665 E@ ;FDE <66A @FC 9625D 5@H? 2?5 8C:?5 2?5 86E E@ H@C< E9:D H66< 2D H6 368:? 5:DEC:4E A=2J[” r@@A6C D2:5]k^Am kAm!w’D w@8@966866 s:DEC:4E @A6?6C H:== 36 ~4E] a 2E 9@>6 282:?DE #FC2= #6EC62E]k^AmkAmq2EE=6 W_\dX 8@E :ED E@F495@H? @? 2 A2DD 7C@> qC2J=:? |@C2? E@ {F<6 ~5F>]k^AmkAm%9:D 82>6 :D 2=D@ <?@H? 2D E96 qFC<6 q@H= D:?46 7@C>6C q2EE=6 3@DD %:> qFC<6 Wa___[ a__`X 92D 925 2 =6?8E9J E6?FC6 2D 2? 2DD:DE2?E 4@249 2E !2EC:4< w6?CJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. However, none had donned dis… 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working…