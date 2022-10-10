Contestants sought for Miss Food City Pageant

Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9FM - 24 Carrot Country, this year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory.

Miss Food City 2023 will be crowned to represent the company during store grand openings and other special events, including the Food City 300 and Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Miss Food City Pageant tickets will be available at the door the day of the event for an admission fee of $10. Children five and under are admitted free. Proceeds benefit sponsored charities of the Twin Cities Woman’s Club.

“We appreciate each of our pageant contestants and feel they are to be commended for their many contributions within the community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “It has been our extreme pleasure to have Elizabeth McReynolds of Coeburn represent our company during her reign as Miss Food City 2022,” added Smith. “She has been an excellent spokesperson for our company.”

Contestants are being sought throughout the region. The pageant entry fee is $110. Applications are now available online at https://www.foodcity.com/MissFoodCity. Deadline for entry is 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Entrants will be limited to the first 20 applications received. Miss Food City will receive $3,000 cash, along with additional prizes, including a $1,200 scholarship from sponsor Rave Hairspray.