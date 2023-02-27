2022-23 Bland County Bears
Girls’ basketball final statistics
8-14 overall, 3-9 MED, 5th place
Statistics compiled by: Jerry Scott
Name;G-GS;2-pt FG;3-pt FG;FG%;FT;FT%;Points Avg;Reb;Avg Assists Avg; Steals Avg
Eden;Collins;13-0;0-6;0-3;0.03-8;37.5;3;0.23;0.2;0;0.00;0.0
Kaycee;Crigger;15-0;2-25;0-0;10.0;2-2;100.0;6;0.412;0.8;3;0.212;0.8
Chloe;Dillow;20-1849-135;9-28;35.6;29-44;65.9;154;7.755;2.8;25;1.344;2.2
Amy;Meadows;21-3;32-109;2-19;26.6;14-26;53.8;84;4.062;3.0;10;0.513;0.6
Addison;Myers1-00-0;0-0;0.00-0;0.00;0.00;0.0;0;0.00;0.0
Abbi;Rasnake;22-1913-52;3-24;21.1;17-35;48.6;52;2.419;0.9;25;1.128;1.3
Madelyn;Rasnake;10-0;2-16;3-5;23.8;1-2;50.0;14;1.48;0.8;6;0.63;0.3
Brooke;Sanders;22-2137-105;0-3;34.3;23-42;54.8;97;4.4118;5.4;19;0.917;0.8
Danielle;Sanders;22-9;64-143;0-2;44.1;19-45;42.2;147;6.7176;8.021;1.027;1.2
Lexi;Sandlin;22-1715-60;0-9;21.7;10-24;41.7;40;1.849;2.2;6;0.343;2.0
Bailee;Thompson;3-02-6;0-1;28.6;1-2;50.0;5;1.72;0.7;0;0.01;0.3
Chessie;Tindall22-1118-67;4-28;23.2;13-32;40.6;61;2.821;1.0;16;0.762;2.8
McKenzie;Tindall;12-1245-79;9-26;51.4;34-68;50.0;151;12.6;76;6.3;26;2.250;4.2
Kendall;Worley2-06-6;1-2;87.5;0.0;0.013;6.52;1.0;2;1.02;1.0;
Tinley;Worley;2-04-11;0-1;33.3;5-10;50.0;13;6.52;1.0;2;1.02;1.0
BC;Bears;team;22;288-820;31-151;32.9;171-340;50.3;840;38.2;605;27.5;161;7.3;304;13.8
Opponents;22;29279;
2022-23 Bland County Bears
Boys’ basketball final statistics
17-9 overall, 8-4 MED, 3rd place
Statistics compiled by: Jerry Scott
Name;G-GS;2-pt FG;3-pt FG;FG%;FT;FT%;Points Avg;Reb;Avg Assists Avg; Steals Avg
David;Boone;26-3;34-74;14-43;41.0;31-46;67.4;141;5.485;3.3;11;0.417;0.7
Tyler;Boone;5-01-9;0-3;8.04-6;66.7;6;1.212;2.4;1;0.25;1.0
Sean;Brady;12-0;0-1;2-6;28.6;2-2;100.0;8;0.74;0.3;0;0.02;0.2
Lance;Burton;8-00-1;0-2;0.00-0;0.00;0.05;0.6;1;0.10;0.0
Alex;Chewning;6-01-8;1-1;22.2;3-5;60.0;8;1.312;2.0;1;0.21;0.2
Andrew;Coleman;14-0;2-6;0-0;33.3;0-0;0.04;0.32;0.1;0;0.00;0.0
Coby;Hall;2-00-0;0-0;0.02-2;100.0;2;1.01;0.5;0;0.00;0.0
Chance;James;26-26134-269;31-113;43.2;84-128;65.6;445;17.1;85;3.3108;4.2103;4.0
Jack;Johnson;17-2;7-32;1-7;20.5;2-10;20.0;19;1.144;2.6;10;0.612;0.7
Jacob;Myers13-0;0-1;0-0;0.02-3;66.7;2;0.22;0.2;0;0.00;0.0
Nate;Nolley;26-2328-72;30-94;34.9;16-23;69.6;162;6.256;2.2;26;1.014;0.5
Jake;Pauley;26-2365-142;34-104;40.2;38-50;76.0;270;10.4;185;7.1;11;0.418;0.7
Noah;Pennington;15-0;1-4;0-14;6.00-0;0.02;0.13;0.22;0.10;0.0
Landon;Smith;26-3;9-29;14-56;25.9;11-13;84.6;71;2.764;2.5;10;0.47;0.3
Brady;Thompson;24-2448-114;44-146;35.4;29-55;52.7;257;10.7;104;4.3;16;0.729;1.2
Ethan;Walker;1-00-1;0-0;0.00-0;0.00;0.00;0.0;0;0.00;0.0
Eli;Watters;26-2642-89;0-8;43.3;22-49;44.9;106;4.158;2.2;41;1.623;0.9
BC;Bears;team26;372-852;171-597;37.5;246-392;62.8;1503;57.8;722;27.8;238;9.2231;8.9
Opponents;26;392143;236-399;59.1;1449;55.7