Virginia State Police to conduct traffic operation today and tomorrow SPorter Oct 21, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today and tomorrow, the Virginia State Police will be conducting an intensive enforcement operation on Interstate 81.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 '$![ E96 (JE96G:==6[ pAA@>2EE@I[ $2=6>[ 2?5 rF=A6A6C 5:G:D:@?D H:== F?56CE2<6 ~A6C2E:@? sx$$\CFAE @? E96 bad >:=6D E92E >2<6 FA x\g`] %96 286?4J 56D4C:365 ~A6C2E:@? sx$$\CFAE 2D 2 EC277:4 6?7@C46>6?E 2?5 65F42E:@?2= D276EJ :?:E:2E:G6 7@4FD:?8 @? 5:DEC24E65 5C:G:?8[ :>A2:C65 5C:G:?8[ DA665 4@>A=:2?46 2?5 D62E 36=E D276EJ]k^AmkAmr:E:?8 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 |@E@C '69:4=6D’ a_ad ':C8:?:2 rC2D9 u24ED[ E96 '$! D2:5 E92E 7C@> y2?] ` E@ ~4E] `d[ ddb :?5:G:5F2=D 92G6 5:65 :? EC277:4 4C2D96D[ H9:49 :D 5@H? 7C@> E96 dh_ A6@A=6 H9@ 5:65 :? HC64<D @G6C E96 D2>6 A6C:@5 :? a_ad]k^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections New Virginia Tech president Linton is 'all in on athletics' Was it her plane? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.