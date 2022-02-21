 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bland - $149,000

Quiet country setting is what this home will bring to you. Home features new roof and a new heat pump, $18,000.00 worth of structural work has been done in the basement with a lifetime transferrable warranty to the New owner. New Water filtration, Original hard floors throughout, plus some new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom, New drywall throughout the house, new entrance door, new guttering, newer treated windows.

