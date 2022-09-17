 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $559,000

  Updated
Wow! This is an immaculate 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath amazing home located in Brierwood Subdivision. Nestled at the base of East River mountain with the most amazing views around, this home features every upgrade imaginable. From 2 huge garages, hardwood floors throughout the lower level, finished basement with Mitsubishi heat pumps, lower and upper decks with amazing views, huge walk in closet in the master, walk in shower, stamped concrete drive, list goes on. Come and see this gem!

