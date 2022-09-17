Wow! This is an immaculate 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath amazing home located in Brierwood Subdivision. Nestled at the base of East River mountain with the most amazing views around, this home features every upgrade imaginable. From 2 huge garages, hardwood floors throughout the lower level, finished basement with Mitsubishi heat pumps, lower and upper decks with amazing views, huge walk in closet in the master, walk in shower, stamped concrete drive, list goes on. Come and see this gem!
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $559,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After hearing the prosecution’s allegations against seven defendants, grand jurors returned nine criminal indictments on Sept. 12.
Lawman, newspaper man, everyman Jack Crosswell, 93, died Tuesday. Straight-shooting and plain talking, Crosswell enjoyed careers as an ATF age…
Sherry Shaverdi is used to seeing hornets’ nests here and there on her 60-acre Speedwell farm. Most are about the size of two grapefruits. So,…
Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and …
A woman who was the subject of a widely shared video of a police encounter in Marion over the weekend was taken to a facility for mental healt…
A case that started unfolding in Floyd County at the beginning of the year was settled last week.
Wytheville police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect Wednesday evening, after the man eluded officers earlier in the day.
A truck driver wanted on a Texas murder charge was arrested outside Scholle IPN in Chilhowie late Tuesday morning.
Several businesses on Tazewell Street are making the news this week. In addition, a local hotel has closed its doors.
A 25-year-old Floyd woman pleaded guilty to attempting to get rid of methamphetamine and received a two-year suspended sentence in Floyd Count…