Theatre Bristol presents The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet weekends June 16-25 at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace with a cast from around the region.

The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet is a “whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay, and fantastical machines — similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he ever had his way with the script.”

The Shakespeare-inspired, Dr. Seuss-imagined comedy seems familiar with Romeo played by Zaiah Gray and Juliet played by Lydia Brown. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from June 16-25. Tickets are $12 with processing fees, with a price of $10 for seniors and students, and on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org.

Theatre Bristol’s is presenting The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet as part of its family-friendly 58th season of ARTspace and Paramount shows, including Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Oklahoma!, The Diary of Anne Frank, Winnie-the-Pooh, A Christmas Carol, PLAYtime, and School of Theatre Arts classes and workshops. The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet is by Peter Bloedel and presented by arrangement with Playscripts.

For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.