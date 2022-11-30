Ice skating rink kicks off holiday season in Tazewell

If opening night is any indication, ice skating is going to be a hit in Tazewell.

A large crowd made its way to Lincolnshire Park for the official opening of the rink and the lighting of the town Christmas Tree Nov. 26. Mayor Michael Hoops, with a little help from the Grinch, carried on the tradition of lighting the tree.

After years of being in the town’s Mini Park on Main Street, the tree moved to Lincolnshire this year. Tazewell Today brought out food trucks, hot chocolate, inflatables and music for the opening ceremonies.

The group worked with businesses on Main Street, allowing them to distribute free tickets to the rink to customers who spent $25 or more in their stores. The organization worked with the town to bring the synthetic rink to Lincolnshire.

Leaders believe it is the first time since the 1970’s the town has hosted ice skating. The rink will be open throughout the winter with no plans to close until the end of February.

Hoops said he hopes the rink and other events will bring the community together during the holidays. While the big tree is at Lincolnshire, the town has trees all along Main Street as nearly 20 businesses, organizations or individuals banded together to decorate trees placed near the town’s lamp posts.

The posts themselves also have been decorated. Money raised from the tree sponsors helped fund the ice skating rink. A brand new mail box was also recently placed on Main Street. This one is designed specifically for letters to Santa.

The town will host the Mistletoe Market to showcase small businesses Dec. 3 and conclude the day with the annual Christmas parade. Richlands will host its parade on Dec. 1 with a concert featuring the RHS choir and the Southwest Virginia Community College choir in the town greenway following the parade.