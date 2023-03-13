Kylie Billings won two events and Jeb Cregger won one while several other young riders from the Wythe County area fared well in a special competitive barrels and poles event for the International Barrel Racing Association last Saturday.

It was the first IBRA event held at the Billingsway Arena near Crockett, however promoters expressed a desire to return the group to the arena in the future.

Kylie began all competition for the afternoon and turned in a fine performance on her horse Montana, taking the open 1D poles with a perfect run in 24.66 seconds. She later won the youth 1D barrels on Wrangler in 18.355 seconds. Kylie also placed fourth in 1D barrels on Montana and fourth in 2D barrels on Arizona.

Jeb led a 1-2-3 finish in Pee Wee 1D barrels riding Dixie to a perfect run in 21.329 while Emily Porter on Cynch placed second and Gatlin Cregger on Dash placed third. Jeb also placed third in youth 3D barrels.

In youth 3D poles, Emily placed second and Gatlin placed fourth.

Sara Cregger rounded out the top local riders by placing third in adult barrels on Ranger.

The IBRA event was held in D-division competitions to give more riders a chance to win.

Billingsway Arena will begin its regular season of monthly rodeos April 21 with the first of 15 nights or days of exciting competition.

Upcoming Equine Events

March 19 – JSRA Rodeo, Lone Hickory Arena, Yadkinville, NC.

March 25-26 – NCYRA Rodeo, Harmony, NC.

April 1 – Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show, Bassett.

April 1 – Tazewell Horse Show Fun Day, Tazewell County Fairgrounds.

April 2 – Roanoke Valley Pony Club Spring Frolic, Green Hill Park, Salem.

April 15 – Loping Ridge Spring Fun Show, Rural Retreat Fairgrounds.

April 15 – Rich Valley Horse Show, Saltville.

April 21-22 – Billingsway Arena monthly rodeo series, Wythe County.

April 29 – Bland County Fair Fun Show, Bland, 1 p.m.

April 29 – Salty Sisters Barrel Bash, Marion.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this schedule.)