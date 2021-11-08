 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $208,000

  • Updated
Nice brick ranch style home in Tazwell, Va. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, breakfast room and beautiful sun/family room. Nice size front and back yard with fencing in back yard. 2 outbuildings stay with this home. Hardwood floors through out the home with tile entry. This is a must see home. Buyers agent to confirm internet.

