 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $129,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $129,900

Check out this fresh remodel just minutes from down town Marion! 3 beds / 2 baths, new cabinets, butcher block island counter, new deck out back, painted and clean basement that could be finished... come see for yourself!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Saltville restaurant honors coaches

Saltville restaurant honors coaches

When Titan Wheel closed in Saltville, Wayne Rhea lost a job he’d had for 20 years. He decided to do something else that he had wanted to do fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics