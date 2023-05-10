Comedian Etta May plans to leave audience members laughing in their seats at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is hailed as the “Polyester Princess.” The reigning Queen of Southern Sass is said to deliver a high-powered, take no prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor, and wisdom.

May has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on SiriusXM comedy channels.

May is a seasoned performer with national appeal.

Tickets are $55 for premium seats and $38 for orchestra and balcony seats.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.