Wythe nonprofits receive grant funds

A dozen Wythe County organizations raked in cash from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, which awarded a total of $208,366.99 to 71 nonprofits through its responsive grants program.

Since 2002, the foundation has awarded nearly $7 million through its competitive grant process.

The money is given for operating support, which allows organizations maximum flexibility in how they use the funds. The applications came from organizations that support localities across the New River Valley with missions that focus on a variety of areas: animals, arts and culture, community and civic affairs, education, environment, health and wellness, poverty, and support, parenting and care.

“The CFNRV grant process is both intuitive and a pleasure to work through,” said Andy Kegley, executive director of Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence, Inc. in Wytheville. “HOPE will be using this grant to support the expanded production of locally grown food for our innovative donate-what-you-can restaurant, the Open Door Café.”

HOPE Inc. received $3,750 from the Robert & Emily Stuart Grassroots Leadership Fund and the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.

The grants are made possible by many generous donors. Individuals, families, and businesses establish endowed funds with the foundation that match their charitable interests; the funds are invested with the goal of awarding grants for generations to come.

This year, 54 different funds contributed to the $208,000+ total, with several making grants to multiple organizations. Through each step of the grants process, the CFNRV team works with its grants distribution committee to read and score each application and help match applicants to the funding available.

The foundation also engaged the public in the grant-making process by encouraging community members to make donations through its online Grant Catalog throughout the month of October. Through these combined efforts, 74% of applications were partially or fully funded.

At a lunch reception on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the CFNRV recognized each of the 71 grantees. Sixty-five guests attended the event, which was hosted at the Wytheville Department of Museums.

Wythe County organizations receives the most from the grant process were the Brock Hughes Free Clinic and the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center, with each getting a total of $4,000.

The free clinic received funding from the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund and the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.

The Training School received money from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund and the Stoop Family Fund.

The Family Resource Center received $3,500 from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.

Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia received $3,170 from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund, the Hazleton Family Fund and the Jacobs Family Fund.

Mountain Community Action Program and One-on-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties each received $3,000 in grant awards from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.

The Millwald Theatre raked in $2,000, gifted from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund.

The Ghia Borg Memorial Fund also gave $2,000 to the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation.

The Bland Ministry Center received $2,000 from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund and the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund.

Wythe County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence received $2,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund and the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.

The Town of Wytheville Department of Museums received $1,000 from the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund. The Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition received $1,000 from the Wythe County United Legacy Fund.