WCC Choir to perform two holiday concerts

The Wytheville Community College Choir will perform two holiday concerts this December, the first in-person performances since 2019. The talented 45-member choir presents Gloria: a Holiday Concert on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 225 Fulcher Street in Hillsville.

A second performance will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, in Wytheville.

There is no admission price for these events; however, donations to the WCC Choir Fund will be appreciated.

The WCC Choir was established in 2013. Since then, the choir has performed several major choral compositions such as Messiah by Handel, Gloria by Vivaldi, Magnificat and Gloria by John Rutter, Requiem by Mark Hayes, Requiem for the Living by Dan Forrest, Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul by Ola Gjeilo, and the Virginia premiere of Jubilate Deo by Dan Forrest. The choir has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City with members of the New York Symphony Orchestra. They have also performed with the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra.

Performances by the choir were featured on TV station WFXR in December 2019 and have been seen in feature stories on WDBJ and WSLS. Mrs. Cynthia Jackson is the choir’s director. For more information about the WCC Choir, visit www.wcc.vccs.edu/wcc-choir.

