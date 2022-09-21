Wythe County Court Briefs

A judge issued a capias warrant on Wednesday for a Wythe County woman awaiting trial on nine child endangerment charges related to what police said was a rat-infested residence she shared with her children.

April Carlene Gochnour, 32, of Ivanhoe was supposed to appear in Wythe County Circuit Court on a motion to revoke her bond. When she failed to show, however, a judge issued the capias for her arrest.

Prosecutors said Gochnour -- as a condition of her bond -- was supposed to be staying with a relative at a Max Meadows address and could only leave for medical or attorney appointments.

In August, though, police and social services found her living in a camper at another address.

“The contact was in reference to filthy living conditions related to the defendant’s infant child,” the commonwealth’s motion said. Social services removed the baby from the residence, where she was apparently living with the baby’s father, according to court documents.

Gochnour was pregnant with the child last October when her attorney asked for bond because of her high-risk pregnancy. She was granted a $5,000 bond in November 2021.

Gochnour and her husband, William Hyles Gochnour Sr., were indicted in 2020 on child endangerment charges related to their four children.

Police said the couple’s home was full of trash and rats, which had bitten an infant multiple times.

Neither parent had a criminal record, according to court documents.

April Gochnour is scheduled for an Oct. 20 jury trial. Her husband is slated to enter a plea the same day.

Sentence upheld in attempted murder case

A Wythe County judge has declined to change the punishment of a Rural Retreat man convicted of trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

In a Sept. 20 letter, Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. upheld the 25-year prison sentence he gave William Cody Grimes for attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny.

“The Court has reviewed the plea colloquy as well as the sentencing hearing,” Showalter wrote. “The Court has given great consideration to the matter before the Court. The Court affirms her decision as to the sentence.”

Grimes pleaded no contest to the charges in January and was sentenced in April. In May, his attorney filed a motion asking the judge to reduce his sentence.

Grimes was convicted of taking a deputy’s gun and shooting at him when the officer showed up to investigate a vehicle Grimes had stolen.

The officer wasn’t injured, but Grimes was shot several times when the deputy returned fire with an AR-15.

Speedwell man convicted of drug crimes

A Speedwell resident with a history of committing drug crimes was sent to jail on Thursday morning after admitting to six more drug offenses.

Charles Edward Kincer, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, distributing drugs (four counts) and distributing drugs on or near school property.

As part of a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Kincer was sentenced to serve five years in prison. After his release, he’ll be on probation for five years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections. He was also ordered to forfeit $650 and repay a drug task force $210.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, police found more than 10 grams of meth at Kincer’s residence in 2021 after executing a search warrant. He distributed the drug – along with amphetamine – in 2020 and 2021, the prosecutor said.

Former house parent convicted of abusing resident

Admitting that he got into an altercation with a juvenile in January, a former house parent at Wytheville’s Presbyterian Children's Home was convicted of two charges on Thursday.

Dawan Jibril Imad Rashed, 33, of Petersburg pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery and felony child abuse in the Jan. 10 encounter.

According to the prosecution, Rashed punched a child, put him in a chokehold and pinned him to a desk after an argument over a skateboard and shoes that were against policy.

The boy sustained minor scratches but no serious injuries, the commonwealth said.

As part of a plea agreement, Rashed, who had no criminal record and said, “I’m sorry the situation happened,” was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and will be on probation for two years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.