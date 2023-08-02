Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Saltville Community Health Center in Saltville on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 1-3 p.m. during the National Health Center Week celebration (Aug. 6-12).

The event will occur at Saltville Community Health Center at 308 West Main Street with tours of a facility beginning at 1 p.m. Vendors will be in attendance for attendees to visit for additional community resources and services. Local and national government officials alongside community leaders will speak beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Following the ribbon-cutting, facility tours will take place until 3 p.m.

All community members are invited to take part in the event and tour the newly renovated facility.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.