Marion gets new solar powered traffic signs

Preschool students and teachers at First United Methodist Church in Marion will now have an easier time crossing the street to their playground thanks to grant funding obtained by the Marion Police Department.

Town workers installed two solar-powered LED crosswalk signs to bring more awareness to the crosswalk that leads preschoolers across Cherry Street from FUMC to their fenced in playground on the other side of the road.

Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said officers have assisted the preschool while using the crosswalk during some of the summer months. While they didn’t see anything worrisome during their visits, Hamm said they wanted to see what they could do to improve the crosswalk for the youngsters.

“We just felt like there needed to be some more awareness for that age group,” he said. “We’re just trying to be proactive for our younger residents.”

A flashing crosswalk sign installed a few years ago at a heavily used crossing on Main Street near the Lincoln Theatre has been useful in helping pedestrians safely cross the street. That crosswalk sign came after a number of residents had complained with difficulty crossing at that location.

Hamm said that sign has “certainly brought more attention to that crosswalk.”

“We hope that general idea will prove as useful with the crosswalk on Cherry Street for the small children.

While the signage on Cherry Street won’t flash like the one on Main Street, Hamm said it illuminates when a button located on the sign is triggered.

The $20,000 grant, which was awarded by the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program (JAG), also funded two solar-powered LED stop signs, two solar-powered LED speed limit signs and a portable speed data management system.

Concerns about the crosswalk coupled with citizen complaints of speeding on certain residential roads prompted the department to apply for the grant.

“Traditionally, we had used VDOT for the traffic data collection for the speeding complaints in town and we bundled those two concerns in to one grant and wrote it for pedestrian and traffic safety,” Hamm said.

The lieutenant said the police department used data and historical knowledge of the area in deciding where to place the two stop signs. The first of the signs will be placed at the intersection of South Church Street and Cherry Street and at the intersection North Church Street and East Lee Street, just behind the courthouse.

The speed data management system, Hamm said, will be used to collect speed data and traffic counts to help identify problem areas.

“It’s not a speed enforcement tool,” Hamm explained. “It doesn’t’ have a camera that monitors any particular area or intersection. It merely collects traffic data and number of vehicles.”

The device can also help the department determine if “saturated enforcement” of areas of concern makes a difference.

The system has already been put to use in areas where the police department has already had complaints such as Severt Street.

“We found where there’s been complaints of speed that often times, it’s a smaller street where it’s more the perception of speed than actual speeding,” Hamm said. “But this helps us gauge where there is a speeding or traffic issue within the town.”

Although monitoring Severt Street showed speeding wasn’t actually a problem on the road Hamm said one of the LED speed limit signs was placed on the road to heighten awareness of the 25 mph speed limit.

The town has not yet decided where the second speed limit sign will be placed.