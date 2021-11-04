 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $59,900

Super cute 2 BR, 1 BA home ready for new owners. Great first home or rental. Public water/sewer. Laundry hook-ups. Roof, siding, water heater, hardwood floors, gas furnace are 8 years old. Room for a garden. Just 2 blocks off Main Street.

