3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $195,000

Make this updated, split-level 3 bed, 1.5 bath house yours! Nestled 10 minutes from Fort Chiswell and only 20 minutes from Wytheville, you will have easy access to schools, stores, restaurants, and more. Take in this quiet neighborhood in Max Meadows from this large level lot. This 1,140 sq. ft house features spacious living areas, a large porch, and a yard. The house has been updated and improved throughout with new paint, new floor coverings, and some fixtures. This property rests on 0.7 acres with a view of the mountains. It's a move-in ready home!