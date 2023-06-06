Happy Birthday wishes to: Sherry Funk on June 10, Ralynda Blankenship on June 10, Jessie Morris on June 10, Brittanie Jones on June 10, Jerry Davis on June 10, Kelly Thomas on June 10, Bryson Bass on June 11, Frances Gills on June 11, Teresa Groseclose on June 11, Jasey Copenhaver on June 12, Debbie Dunford on June 12, Talyn Moore on June 12, Jerrod Saum on June 13, Lynn Bass on June 13, Jordan Workman on June 13, Chrissy Sheffey on June 13, Betty Moore East on June 14, Gradyn Gibson on June 14, Josh Wynn on June 15, Lillian Williams on June 15, Michael McBride on June 15, Eileen Pack on June 16.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Chad and Tracy Trivitt on June 10, Bruce and Neil Porter on June 11, Brad and Kimberly Manuel on June 11, Diane and Randy Anders on June 12, Don and Phyllis Lowe on June 12, Patty and Ray Hall on June 13, Connie and Dale Morris on June 14, and Grover and Frances Harris on June 16.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of George Houston and the family of Michelle Fisher.

Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church will have Bible school June 11-15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages and everyone is welcome.

The Annual Jonas Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, June 11, at noon. Bring your favorite dish and come and enjoy the day.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church will have Bible school June 11-15, from 6-8 p.m. There will be fun, a meal each night, fellowship and growing in faith. All children are welcome.

First Baptist Church in Speedwell will have Bible school June 28-30, 7-9 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, songs and fellowship. There will be classes for all ages.

Asbury on Church Street in Rural Retreat will have sible School, Stompers and Chompers Building Dino-sized Faith in God's Big Plan, June 26-30, 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, June 10, 6 p.m., there will be a Slow Down Move Over Rally at WCC with all types of trucks, cars, equipment, extrication demos and T.A.D.D. the Road Barrel Monster will also be there. Take the kids and enjoy the fun.

Speedwell Elementary School will host Kindergarten Camp July 25-27, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost for the camp. The students will receive a goody bag of school supplies. Registration deadline is July 15. For more information you can follow them on Facebook or call the school at 276-621-4622 for information or to sign up.

Rural Retreat EMS is selling tickets for 1st place a Henry Survival 22LR rifle donated by Muskets, Bows and Stuff, 2nd place for a Keltec 9mm pistol donated by Musket, Bows and Stuff, 3rd place is a Homemade Amish Quilt donated by Fran Horn. The tickets are $10 each and you the drawing will be held at the RR Heritage Day, July 29. You must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket. You do not have to be present to win. You must be able to pass a background check and the person on the ticket must claim the prize. You may purchase these from any RR EMS member or by calling the rescue at 276-686-6964 or by calling me.

The Rural Retreat Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at noon. Electric Avenue The 80's MTV Experience will be performing, and there will be food vendors, crafts and many other events throughout the day.

Asbury Church at 6656 Cedar Springs Road will have a July 4 celebration at 7 p.m.

My Mom called me Sunday morning and said she had a new flower in her flower bed and didn't know what kind it was but it was brown with white spots. Actually it was a baby fawn. We have been seeing it a lot lately and he is really small.

St. Peter's Cemetery in Cripple Creek is in need of donations for cemetery upkeep. Send donations to Betty Guynn, P.O. Box 119, Rural Retreat, VA 24368 or Dicky Pack, 167 Jonas Town Road, Cripple Creek, VA 24322.

Remember to fly your flags high on Wednesday, June 14, for Flag Day. We should show them all the time.

We enjoyed the spaghetti dinner fundraiser last Saturday for Jane Lundy. The food was delicious and thanks to all that made the event possible. I am sure that Jane is very appreciative of all your hard work.

Prayer concerns are: the flood victims, the mass shootings, the unsaved, those with COVID or any illness, Clyde King Sr., Pam Wynn, Rickey Stoneman, Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, all the homeless, the economy, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Red and white with thirteen stripes, reminds us of our past, the colonies so long ago, some thought they'd never last. And then the stars, although they've changed for the states, both old and new. On a field of blue they're fifty strong, a home for me and you. So wave your flag and show your pride and never let it fall. And remember why we pledge each day with liberty and justice for all. Have a great week.