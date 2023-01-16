Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows
Livestock Auction Market Inc.
January 14, 2023
Total Number of Head: 240 Total Sales: $163,363.55
STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE
Number of Head: 127
STEERS
200-400 lbs
140.00 to 186.00 AVG: 184.00
401-600 lbs
90.00 to 188.00 AVG: 179.00
601-800 lbs
132.00 to 163.00 AVG: 149.00
BULLS
200-400 lbs
182.00
401-600 lbs
120.00 to 177.00 AVG: 164.00
601-800 lbs
110.00 to 146.00 AVG: 136.00
801-1199 lbs
79.00 to 116.00 AVG: 91.00
HEIFERS
200-400 lbs
40.00 to 142.00 AVG: 121.00
401-600 lbs
45.00 to 156.00 AVG: 148.00
601-800 lbs
93.00 to 141.00 AVG: 127.00
801-999 lbs
87.00 to 118.00 AVG: 102.00
SLAUGHTER CATTLE
Number of Head: 61
COWS
29.00 to 75.00 AVG: 60.00
BULLS
79.00 to 95.00 AVG: 88.00
GOATS
Number of Head: 10
Sold by Head 40.00 to 145.00
SHEEP
Number of Head: 1
Sold by Head 20.00
COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD
Number of Pairs: 2
850.00 to 1000.00 AVG: 925.00
BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD
Number of Head: 9
475.00 to 1100.00 AVG: 800.00
HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND
Number of Head: 28
10.00 to 93.00 AVG: 65.00
Wythe County VA
Livestock Auction
Weekly Auction
Thu Jan 12, 2023
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
Feeder Cattle 171 head
Feeder Steers 44 head
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
200-300 160.00
300-400 171.00
400-500 160.00
500-600 173.00-178.00
600-700 130.00
700-800 148.00
800-900 135.00
900-1000 127.00
1000-1100 108.00
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
300-400 171.00
400-500 141.00
500-600 140.00-161.00
600-700 163.00
700-800 120.00
800-900 135.00
Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head
Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3
400-500 130.00
500-600 101.00
600-700 101.00
Feeder Heifers 83 head
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
200-300 144.00
300-400 156.00
400-500 141.00-150.00
500-600 141.00-152.50
600-700 116.00
700-800 112.00
800-900 101.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2
200-300 144.00
300-400 133.00-150.00
400-500 120.00-138.00
500-600 130.00-144.00
600-700 101.00
700-800 117.00
800-900 96.00
Feeder Bulls 41 head
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1
200-300 146.00
300-400 165.00
400-500 180.00-181.00
500-600 165.00
600-700 142.00
700-800 123.00
800-900 111.00
Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2
200-300 140.00
300-400 140.00
400-500 171.00
500-600 140.00
600-700 143.00
700-800 75.00
800-900 75.00-89.00
Slaughter Cattle 110 head
Slaughter Cows 96 head
Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean
850-1200 62.00-68.00
1200-1600 65.00-72.00
Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding
1200-1600 75.00-80.00
Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean
800-1200 69.00-73.00
1200-2000 71.00-74.00
Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding
1200-2000 80.00
Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean
750-850 43.00-58.00
850-1200 40.00-65.00
Slaughter Bulls 14 head
Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2
1000-1500 105.00-109.00
1500-2500 85.00-101.00
Slaughter Bulls High Yielding
1000-1500 110.00
1500-2500 107.00
Cows Returned To Farm 15 head
Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old
825-1590 725.00-1220.00 per head
Cows With Calves At Side 15 pair
Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old with calves
25-400 lbs
900-1300 950.00-1350.00 per pair
Calves Returned To Farm 10 head
Holstein Bulls
70-100 10.00-35.00 per head
Wythe County VA Livestock Video Sale
Jan 12, 2023
All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated
On-Farm Feeder Cattle 319 (Steers 182, Heifers 137)
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
67 700-800 750 177.50 177.50
61 800-900 825 171.75 171.75
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
54 900-1000 940 170.00 170.00
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
72 600-700 675 172.50 172.50
65 700-800 760 167.50 167.50
Sources:
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947