Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0

Narrows

Livestock Auction Market Inc.

January 14, 2023

Total Number of Head: 240 Total Sales: $163,363.55

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE

Number of Head: 127

STEERS

200-400 lbs

140.00 to 186.00 AVG: 184.00

401-600 lbs

90.00 to 188.00 AVG: 179.00

601-800 lbs

132.00 to 163.00 AVG: 149.00

BULLS

200-400 lbs

182.00

401-600 lbs

120.00 to 177.00 AVG: 164.00

601-800 lbs

110.00 to 146.00 AVG: 136.00

801-1199 lbs

79.00 to 116.00 AVG: 91.00

HEIFERS

200-400 lbs

40.00 to 142.00 AVG: 121.00

401-600 lbs

45.00 to 156.00 AVG: 148.00

601-800 lbs

93.00 to 141.00 AVG: 127.00

801-999 lbs

87.00 to 118.00 AVG: 102.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

Number of Head: 61

COWS

29.00 to 75.00 AVG: 60.00

BULLS

79.00 to 95.00 AVG: 88.00

GOATS

Number of Head: 10

Sold by Head 40.00 to 145.00

SHEEP

Number of Head: 1

Sold by Head 20.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD

Number of Pairs: 2

850.00 to 1000.00 AVG: 925.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD

Number of Head: 9

475.00 to 1100.00 AVG: 800.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND

Number of Head: 28

10.00 to 93.00 AVG: 65.00

 
Wythe County VA
Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction

Thu Jan 12, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 171 head

Feeder Steers 44 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200-300 160.00

300-400 171.00

400-500 160.00

500-600 173.00-178.00

600-700 130.00

700-800 148.00

800-900 135.00

900-1000 127.00

1000-1100 108.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300-400 171.00

400-500 141.00

500-600 140.00-161.00

600-700 163.00

700-800 120.00

800-900 135.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400-500 130.00

500-600 101.00

600-700 101.00

Feeder Heifers 83 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200-300 144.00

300-400 156.00

400-500 141.00-150.00

500-600 141.00-152.50

600-700 116.00

700-800 112.00

800-900 101.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200-300 144.00

300-400 133.00-150.00

400-500 120.00-138.00

500-600 130.00-144.00

600-700 101.00

700-800 117.00

800-900 96.00

Feeder Bulls 41 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200-300 146.00

300-400 165.00

400-500 180.00-181.00

500-600 165.00

600-700 142.00

700-800 123.00

800-900 111.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200-300 140.00

300-400 140.00

400-500 171.00

500-600 140.00

600-700 143.00

700-800 75.00

800-900 75.00-89.00

Slaughter Cattle 110 head

Slaughter Cows 96 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 62.00-68.00

1200-1600 65.00-72.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 75.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 69.00-73.00

1200-2000 71.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 80.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750-850 43.00-58.00

850-1200 40.00-65.00

Slaughter Bulls 14 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 105.00-109.00

1500-2500 85.00-101.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 110.00

1500-2500 107.00

Cows Returned To Farm 15 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old

825-1590 725.00-1220.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 15 pair

Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old with calves

25-400 lbs

900-1300 950.00-1350.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 10 head

Holstein Bulls

70-100 10.00-35.00 per head

Wythe County VA Livestock Video Sale

Jan 12, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

On-Farm Feeder Cattle 319 (Steers 182, Heifers 137)

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

67 700-800 750 177.50 177.50

61 800-900 825 171.75 171.75

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

54 900-1000 940 170.00 170.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

72 600-700 675 172.50 172.50

65 700-800 760 167.50 167.50

Sources:

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947

www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews

market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

