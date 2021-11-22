3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,900

Nice move-in ready brick home in the Town of Marion! All one level home with one car garage. Updates include new heat pump 2 years ago, shingle roof in 2011, new wiring/200 amp electrical box, water heater and carpet in 2011. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and large bath with tile floors. There is a large utility room in master bedroom that would be perfect for a half bath. Covered front porch, screened in back porch with utility room, and paved driveway. Conveniently located in town and close to all amenities and restaurants as well as Emory and Henry College. Perfect for a first time homebuyer or family, and would also be a great rental investment!