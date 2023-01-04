East Ridge hammers Richlands

East Ridge drained 16 3-pointers in a 97-63 win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
Lane Reynolds of Richlands led all scorers of 30 points, but East Ridge used a variety of scorers to win big.
