A team of riders representing Billingsway Rodeo of Wythe County competed in the High Country Rodeo August 26-27 at the Alleghany Fairgrounds and turned in an amazing run of successes.

Kylie Billings started things off Saturday night with a big win in open poles and placed third in open barrels with a clean run on the muddy turf. The 14-year-old IBRA competitor followed that up on Sunday with triumphs in senior poles and senior barrels.

Taylor Peeples had two amazing rides Saturday night to place second in open barrels and fourth in open poles.

Rhiannon Snow won the breakaway roping competition. She also competed in team roping.

Jeb Cregger won youth poles and took second in youth barrels.

Cole Moser won pee wee barrels and placed second in poles.

Maverick Patton was third in pee wee poles and fourth in barrels.

Gatlin Cregger placed third in pee wee barrels and fourth in poles.

All these riders will be back in action when the Billingsway Arena team has its next monthly rodeo series September 15-16 at its location in Crockett, Wythe County. Action will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Billingsway Arena has added a special event to its schedule for the year. A ranch rodeo featuring chute dogging, pee wee and cowgirl triathlon and other team events will be held Saturday, October 7, 6 p.m., and the season Finals will be October 20-22.

The arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run, off VA21 between Wytheville and Speedwell.