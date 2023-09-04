Two games, two shutouts.

Union High School’s defense was dominant again and the offense wasn’t too shabby either as the Bears rocked Richlands, 41-0, for a non-district football win at Bullitt Park on Friday night.

A week after limiting Lee High to 63 yards of total offense, Union (2-0) yielded just 57 total yards – 52 passing, five rushing – to the Blue Tornado.

Brent Lovell had two sacks, while Brayden Mosier brought down Richlands’ signal-caller once. Braxton Bunch and Paul Huff intercepted passes.

Meanwhile, Reyshawn Anderson was an ultra-efficient 15-of-18 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 28 yards.

Keith Chandler carried the ball nine times and scored four touchdowns as he tallied 97 yards. Kam Bostic (six receptions, 50 yards) and Huff (six catches, 86 yards, one TD) also had a notable performances.

A gauntlet of a schedule awaits Union in the ensuing three weeks with games against Science Hill (Sept. 8), Graham (Sept. 15) and Gate City (Sept. 22).

Richlands is 0-2.