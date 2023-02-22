A more than $73,000 grant awarded to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is expected to help target and reduce violent crime in rural parts of the county.

Awarded in late January, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said last week that funding from the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative grant will be used to help launch Neighborhood Watch programs, fund overtime for extra patrols in targeted areas and coordinate with the Smyth County Victim Witness Program to help victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

Jonna Tuell, the sheriff’s office’s grant administrator, said one area she focused on in writing the grant request was an increase in larcenies in the county’s most rural areas.

“With our area, of course, we have the larcenies that are increasing and they’re increasing in nature of violence as well, they’re becoming more confrontational,” she said.

In the application for the grant, Tuell explained that the county is comprised of 452 square miles, most of it made up of very rural areas. While police departments in each of the county’s three towns cover the most heavily populated areas, the sheriff’s office is tasked with coverage of the other sparsely-populated 437 square miles.

“Several of the communities are very rural with a law enforcement response time of 45 minutes to an hour,” Tuell wrote in the application. “The county has faced a steady number of larcenies and break and enters in the community over the last five years with the rural communities being the ideal targets.”

She said breaking and entering reports have consistently exceeded 180 over the years, hitting a high of 203 in 2021. Meanwhile, larceny calls have averaged 337 per year and were on track to exceed previous numbers when the request was made.

Shuler explained that the sheriff’s office has seen a recent uptick in the theft of farm equipment parts, vehicle larcenies, domestic violence and drug operations.

“And then home burglaries, they are not way up, but they’re starting to pick up a little,” he said.

Tuell explained in the grant application, “While investigating these crimes, deputies have noticed a relationship between these crimes and individuals involved in narcotic crimes as well as a relationship between these crimes and repeat offenders.”

In the proposal, Tuell said the sheriff’s office will primarily use the funds to launch Neighborhood Watch Programs in the more rural areas of Ceres, Chilhowie, Adwolfe and Groseclose, and to fund overtime for deputies to patrol and evaluate “hot spot” areas.

“While on these shifts, deputies would provide a deterring presence, patrol for any suspicious activities, and communicate with residents of these ‘hot spots,’” she said, explaining that the deputies could provide residents with information on how to make their properties less appealing, what activities might be suspicious and when to report such activity.

She also explained that the Neighborhood Watch meetings would provide an opportunity “to empower citizens to look out for each other and help reduce crimes in their own communities."

In the past, the sheriff’s office has had a single trained crime prevention specialist on staff. That person retired in recent years and interest in the program dwindled. Shuler said the funding will provide training and certification of new crime prevention specialists, who will oversee the programs, as well as pay for pamphlets and other program materials. With four squads of patrol deputies, the sheriff hopes to have one person certified on each squad.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office will coordinate with the Victim Witness Program to help educate victims of violent crimes, including domestic violence, about the resources that are available to them.

“Let’s break the violent cycle, that’s one of the biggest things,” he said.

Despite the upticks, Shuler said residents should not be alarmed. He pointed out that most violent crimes occur between people who know one another, not complete strangers.

“Smyth County is still one of the safest places in the state, I do believe that,” he said. “Smyth County is still a good place to live and raise your family.”

The sheriff hopes to launch the Neighborhood Watch programs next month.