3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $69,900

  • Updated
Nice brick home located just minutes from Independence, VA. Great fixer upper. This home consists of 3 bedrooms and one bath. Unfinished basement could be finished for more living space. Roof was replaced approximately 2 years ago. Nice lot with some wooded area. This property is priced to sell.

