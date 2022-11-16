Warner, Kaine announce $5M in broadband funding

Awarded to Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, this first phase of funding will allow Virginia to develop plans for deploying funding made available under the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand access to high-speed internet.

“Last year, we passed once-in-a-generation funding for infrastructure projects across the country, and we’ve heard from communities across the Commonwealth about the difference these resources will make, from fixing unsafe bridges to modernizing our local airports,” the Senators said. “But in the 21st century, infrastructure doesn’t stop at roads and bridges—it must include access to broadband. That’s why we fought to make sure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would also help close the digital divide in Virginia and provide access to affordable, reliable broadband to every corner of the Commonwealth.”