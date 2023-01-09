Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: January 7, 2023

Total Number of Head: 518

Total Sales: $396,750.69

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 314

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 15.00 to 179.00 AVG: 110.00

401-600 lbs 135.00 to 187.50 AVG: 174.00

601-800 lbs 35.00 to 163.00 AVG: 138.00

801-1199 lbs 40.00 to 110.00 AVG: 84.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 157.00 to 178.00 AVG: 167.50 401-600 lbs 5.00 to 165.00 AVG: 160.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 159.00 AVG: 114.00

801-1199 lbs 61.00 to 102.00 AVG: 80.00

1200-1599 lbs 96.00 to 99.00 AVG: 98.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 65.00 to 153.00 AVG: 121.00

401-600 lbs 30.00 to 148.50 AVG: 134.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 138.00 AVG: 122.00

801-1399 lbs 70.00 to 112.00 AVG: 98.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 128

COWS: 27.00 to 88.00 AVG: 70.00

BULLS: 83.00 to 104.00 AVG: 95.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 8 Sold by Head 10.00 to 280.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Pound 95.00 to 202.50

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 10 30.00 to 310.00 AVG: 100.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 8 600.00 to 1300.00 AVG: 950.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 28 425.00 to 1200.00 AVG: 800.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 5 69.00 to 90.00 AVG: 81.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Jan 5, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 187 head

Feeder Steers 58 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 181.00-232.00

300- 400 181.00-204.00

400- 500 181.00

500- 600 169.00-171.00

600- 700 106.00

700- 800 130.00-149.00

800- 900 160.00

900-1000 157.00

1000-1100 140.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 154.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400- 500 92.00-130.00

500- 600 129.00

Feeder Heifers 77 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 136.00-194.00

300- 400 152.00-157.00

400- 500 121.00-181.00

500- 600 140.00-141.00

600- 700 129.00-132.00

700- 800 108.00-134.00

800- 900 108.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 116.00-132.00

300- 400 154.00-161.00

400- 500 125.00-141.00

500- 600 141.00

600- 700 134.00

700- 800 108.00

800- 900 84.00-91.00

Feeder Bulls 49 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 136.00

400- 500 154.00-172.00

500- 600 166.00

600- 700 151.00

700- 800 121.00-134.00

800- 900 119.00

900-1000 90.00-99.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 172.00-185.00

400- 500 150.00-181.00

500- 600 165.00-170.00

600- 700 130.00-149.00

Slaughter Cattle 156 head

Slaughter Cows 144 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 62.00-74.00

1200-1600 68.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 85.00-99.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 77.00-80.00

1200-2000 79.00-83.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 85.00-88.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-67.00

850-1200 51.00-68.00

Slaughter Bulls 12 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 85.00-99.00

1500-2500 93.00-94.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 104.00

1500-2500 96.00-110.00

Cows Returned To Farm 21 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old

850-1260 775.00-1100.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 5 pair

Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old with calves 100-300 lbs

900-1250 950.00-1300.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 3 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 70.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Jan 6, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 555 head

Feeder Steers 325 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 160.00

300- 400 161.00-190.00

400- 500 130.00-182.50

500- 600 130.00-191.00

600- 700 154.00-169.00

700- 800 148.00-160.00

800- 900 140.00-151.00

900-1000 130.00-135.00

1000-1100 100.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 137.00

300- 400 145.00-150.00

400- 500 145.00-154.00

500- 600 164.00-196.00

600- 700 139.00-144.00

700- 800 140.00

800- 900 137.00-163.00

900-1000 130.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400- 500 79.00-111.00

500- 600 99.00

700- 800 87.00

Feeder Heifers 150 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 120.00-130.00

300- 400 130.00-137.00

400- 500 136.00-148.00

500- 600 126.00-150.00

600- 700 130.00-156.00

700- 800 112.00-129.00

800- 900 120.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 120.00-134.00

400- 500 136.00-149.00

500- 600 130.00-132.00

600- 700 124.00-125.00

700- 800 80.00-122.00

800- 900 105.00

Feeder Bulls 75 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 202.00

400- 500 161.00-187.50

500- 600 130.00-181.00

600- 700 144.00-155.00

700- 800 129.00-130.00

800- 900 127.00

900-1000 90.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 141.00

400- 500 140.00-155.00

500- 600 145.00

600- 700 120.00-135.00

700- 800 120.00

800- 900 126.00

Slaughter Cattle 200 head

Slaughter Cows 150 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 65.00-72.00

1200-1600 70.00-76.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 81.00-90.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 75.00-80.00

1200-2000 78.00-82.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 88.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 30.00-50.00

850-1200 40.00-60.00

Slaughter Bulls 50 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 77.00-88.00

1500-2500 80.00-95.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 104.00

1500-2500 102.00-108.00

Cows Returned To Farm 4 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-12 years old

815-1600 520.00-1285.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 3 pair

Medium and Large 1, 7 years old with calves 75-150 lbs

1000-1250 620.00-1060.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947