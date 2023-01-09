 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: January 7, 2023

Total Number of Head: 518

Total Sales:  $396,750.69

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 314 

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs    15.00             to         179.00             AVG: 110.00

             401-600 lbs    135.00             to         187.50             AVG: 174.00   

People are also reading…

                           601-800 lbs    35.00            to         163.00             AVG: 138.00

                         801-1199 lbs    40.00             to         110.00             AVG:   84.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs     157.00             to         178.00             AVG: 167.50                                                    401-600 lbs         5.00             to         165.00             AVG: 160.00

601-800 lbs       50.00             to         159.00             AVG: 114.00

801-1199 lbs     61.00             to         102.00             AVG:   80.00

1200-1599 lbs      96.00                      to           99.00             AVG:   98.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs         65.00             to         153.00             AVG: 121.00

                                                401-600 lbs       30.00             to         148.50             AVG: 134.00

                                                601-800 lbs       50.00             to         138.00             AVG: 122.00

                                                          801-1399 lbs       70.00             to         112.00             AVG:   98.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 128  

                        COWS:             27.00                          to           88.00             AVG: 70.00

             

                        BULLS:             83.00               to         104.00             AVG: 95.00                                         

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 8      Sold by Head   10.00   to   280.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 9      Sold by Pound    95.00   to   202.50

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 10      30.00   to      310.00   AVG: 100.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 8       600.00   to   1300.00   AVG: 950.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 28    425.00   to   1200.00   AVG: 800.00       

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 5         69.00   to       90.00   AVG:   81.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Jan 5, 2023

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   187 head

   Feeder Steers   58 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   181.00-232.00

       300- 400   181.00-204.00

       400- 500          181.00

       500- 600   169.00-171.00

       600- 700          106.00

       700- 800   130.00-149.00

       800- 900          160.00

       900-1000          157.00

      1000-1100          140.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          154.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   3 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       400- 500    92.00-130.00

       500- 600          129.00

   Feeder Heifers   77 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   136.00-194.00

       300- 400   152.00-157.00

       400- 500   121.00-181.00

       500- 600   140.00-141.00

       600- 700   129.00-132.00

       700- 800   108.00-134.00

       800- 900          108.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   116.00-132.00

       300- 400   154.00-161.00

       400- 500   125.00-141.00

       500- 600          141.00

       600- 700          134.00

       700- 800          108.00

       800- 900     84.00-91.00

   Feeder Bulls   49 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          136.00

       400- 500   154.00-172.00

       500- 600          166.00

       600- 700          151.00

       700- 800   121.00-134.00

       800- 900          119.00

       900-1000     90.00-99.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400   172.00-185.00

       400- 500   150.00-181.00

       500- 600   165.00-170.00

       600- 700   130.00-149.00

   Slaughter Cattle   156 head

   Slaughter Cows   144 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     62.00-74.00

      1200-1600     68.00-80.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     85.00-99.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     77.00-80.00

      1200-2000     79.00-83.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     85.00-88.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-67.00

       850-1200     51.00-68.00

   Slaughter Bulls   12 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     85.00-99.00

      1500-2500     93.00-94.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500          104.00

      1500-2500    96.00-110.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   21 head

      Medium and Large 1, 4-10 years old

       850-1260  775.00-1100.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   5 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old with calves 100-300 lbs

       900-1250  950.00-1300.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   3 head

      Holstein Bulls

        70- 100           70.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Jan 6, 2023

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   555 head

   Feeder Steers   325 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          160.00

       300- 400   161.00-190.00

       400- 500   130.00-182.50

       500- 600   130.00-191.00

       600- 700   154.00-169.00

       700- 800   148.00-160.00

       800- 900   140.00-151.00

       900-1000   130.00-135.00

      1000-1100          100.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          137.00

       300- 400   145.00-150.00

       400- 500   145.00-154.00

       500- 600   164.00-196.00

       600- 700   139.00-144.00

       700- 800          140.00

       800- 900   137.00-163.00

       900-1000          130.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   5 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       400- 500    79.00-111.00

       500- 600           99.00

       700- 800           87.00

   Feeder Heifers   150 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   120.00-130.00

       300- 400   130.00-137.00

       400- 500   136.00-148.00

       500- 600   126.00-150.00

       600- 700   130.00-156.00

       700- 800   112.00-129.00

       800- 900          120.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400   120.00-134.00

       400- 500   136.00-149.00

       500- 600   130.00-132.00

       600- 700   124.00-125.00

       700- 800    80.00-122.00

       800- 900          105.00

   Feeder Bulls   75 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          202.00

       400- 500   161.00-187.50

       500- 600   130.00-181.00

       600- 700   144.00-155.00

       700- 800   129.00-130.00

       800- 900          127.00

       900-1000           90.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          141.00

       400- 500   140.00-155.00

       500- 600          145.00

       600- 700   120.00-135.00

       700- 800          120.00

       800- 900          126.00

   Slaughter Cattle   200 head

   Slaughter Cows   150 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     65.00-72.00

      1200-1600     70.00-76.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     81.00-90.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     75.00-80.00

      1200-2000     78.00-82.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           88.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     30.00-50.00

       850-1200     40.00-60.00

   Slaughter Bulls   50 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     77.00-88.00

      1500-2500     80.00-95.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500          104.00

      1500-2500   102.00-108.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   4 head

      Medium and Large 1, 2-12 years old

       815-1600  520.00-1285.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   3 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 7 years old with calves 75-150 lbs

      1000-1250  620.00-1060.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

WCCH welcomes New Year's twins

Wythe County Community Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy, times two. Baby Robert Jr. weighing 6 pounds and 7 oun…

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe County men recently graduated from the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session. Thirty-four people received their diplomas Dec. 30…

Carilion Clinic temporarily closed

Carilion Clinic temporarily closed

The arctic temperatures that ushered out the last of 2022 caused a waterline to freeze and break at the Carilion Clinic in Floyd. Officials sa…