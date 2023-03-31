Marion topples Warriors

Brody Taylor had two hits, including a home run, and Brady Roberts and Reid Osborne added two hits apiece to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 13-9 win over the Warriors.

Chilhowie, which out-hit Marion 11-10, was led by Ben Kilbourne, Dawson Tuell and Isaac Booth with two hits apiece. Connor Smith also hit a two-run home run for Chilhowie.

Canes best Warriors

Taylor Preston hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, in addition to allowing just six hits in the circle, leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 2-1 home win over Chilhowie.

Preston struck out nine in seven innings and homered with Maya Ferland on base in the sixth.

Emmaline Dowell scattered just four hits for Chilhowie, while Denessa Martin and Madi Preston had two hits apiece in the loss. Carrigan Heath drove in the lone run for the Warriors.

Panthers crush Eagles

Sydney Carter tripled, drew three walks and scored three runs in the Panthers’ 14-3 non-district win over the Tri-Cities Christian Eagles.

Summer Turley hit a three-run first inning home run, while Ella Doane struck out five to record her first varsity win.

Gracie Williams had a triple for Tri-Cities Christian.

Rebels shut out Lee High in soccer

Grant Buchanan scored off a corner kick from Ben Hahn to lift the Rebels to a 1-0 road win over the Generals.

Jake Hall picked up the save in goal with six saves.