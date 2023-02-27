After being beaten handily by Grayson County in the third-place game of the MED tournament, Bland County came back with a vengeance once the Region 1C tournament began. The Bears came away with a huge win over top-seeded Narrows behind an explosive third quarter performance that stunned the Green Wave 62-58 last Tuesday in Narrows.

The Bears, seeded fourth, improved to 17-8 and advanced into the semifinals last Thursday against MED foe Auburn, a 75-45 winner over Covington. Other games saw George Wythe eliminate Craig County 83-43 and Parry McCluer upend Grayson County 47-38.

Nate Nolley arched four triples, a career-high, and finished with 16 points for the winners. Teammate Chance James led the scoring with 17 points and Jake Pauley tallied 11 points.

With a season-best of 41 rebounds, the Bears were led by Pauley with 11 rebounds and Brady Thompson added eight. James and Eli Watters each picked up four assists.

Bland County jumped on top 8-2 just past the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Getting a runner in the lane by James and consecutive treys from Nolley and Thompson, the Bears held the early edge. Nolley later scored on an inbounds lob as the Bears led 10-6 before Narrows rallied back.

The Green Wave’s Levi Smith scored on a teardrop layin to ignite a 7-2 Narrows run closing the period as Narrows claimed a 13-12 advantage by the end of the chapter. Hunter Owens put back a Smith miss, was fouled, and added the free throw and Smith put back a reverse in the waning seconds to key the run for the Green Wave.

Kolier Pruett drained a triple to push the Narrows lead to 16-12 opening the second quarter and added another with 4:55 left before halftime as the Green Wave led 19-14. Bland County’s Pauley nailed consecutive baskets to draw the Bears within 19-18 but the Green Wave finished the stanza with six unanswered points to carry the lead at halftime 25-18.

Bland County took control during the third chapter by crushing the Green Wave 24-8 to lead 42-33. James canned a pair of triples as the Bears tied the game 25-25 three minutes into the period. Later with the Bears trailing 29-25, Watters hit a jumper in the lane and a hoop by Pauley tied it again at 29-29 at the 2:57 mark.

Narrows would enjoy its final lead at 31-29 when Pruett scored on a baseline drive with 2:39 remaining in the stanza. The Bears would erase the lead as Nolley drained back-to-back-to-back trifectas in a span of 53 seconds to give Bland County a 38-31 lead at the 1:31 mark. A lane jumper by Narrows’ Pruett made it 38-33 but the Bears’ James and Thompson had consecutive layups during the final 44 seconds to open the nine-point bulge going to the final period.

A trey from Narrows’ Smith followed by a pair of layups by Smith off steals closed the gap to 42-40 three minutes into the fourth session but that would be as close as the Green Wave would get. A 6-0 Bears run reopened the lead to 48-40 and a trey from Pauley gave the Bears a 53-42 advantage with 2:23 remaining.

Despite missing five foul shots during the final 42 seconds and being outscored 25-20, the Bears would still hold off Narrows down the stretch by hitting nine of 17 free throws. Two foul shots by Watters with 1:26 to go gave the Bears their biggest lead at 58-46 before Smith and Pruett drained a pair from deep during the final minute to cut into the Bland County lead.

Narrows, whose season ended at 19-6, was led by Pruett with 23 points. Smith chimed in with 17 points for the Green Wave.

Bland County succumbs 78-66 to Auburn in region semifinals

In the region semifinals for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, Bland County’s season came to a disappointing end last Thursday as Auburn defeated the Bears for the fourth time as the Eagles turned back the Bears 78-66 at Pulaski County High School.

The defending Class 1 state champions improved to 23-5 on the season and earned a fifth meeting with George Wythe (25-2) as the Maroons scored a 75-48 win over Parry McCluer in the other semifinal matchup. Both teams advanced to the Class 1 state tournament quarterfinals that begin on Friday.

Every Eagle starter as well as one reserve reached twin figure scoring in the win. Nick Millirons led the way with 16 points and was followed by Bryce Gill, Coahan Gordon, and reserve Michael Wilson with 13 markers each. Samuel Duncan and Drew Royal tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Eagles moved out to a 23-16 lead after one period as Gill led the way with nine points. Both teams hit for 14 points during the second stanza but not before the Bears opened the period with a 7-0 run that knotted things 23-23 with 5:51 remaining before halftime.

However, Auburn ended the quarter on a 14-7 burst that sent the Eagles to the break in front 37-30. In the third period, Auburn’s Wilson netted six points as the Eagles took a 54-45 advantage to the fourth chapter.

Down by just nine points to start the period, Bland County began fouling and the Eagles responded by making good on 18 of 24 foul shots, including 11 of 12 by Millirons, to secure the win. Bland County lost three starters to fouls in the final stanza. Auburn finished the game by nipping the Bears 24-21 in the fourth quarter to open the final bulge of 12 points.

Bland County’s Chance James claimed game scoring honors as he bucketed 23 points to go along with five assists. Teammates Jake Pauley and David Boone each scored 16 points and Pauley paced the rebounding with 12 caroms.

During the game, the Bears set team records for total attempted field goals (1,449) in a season which broke the old mark of 1,407 during the 2019-20 season. Individually, James set records for average assists per game (4.2/108) and average steals per game (4.0/103). The previous records were held by Kalub Lambert at 4.1 assists and Nate Gore with 3.9 steals from the 2014-15 and 2006-07 seasons, respectively.