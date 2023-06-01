Happy birthday to Mildred Stafford on June 5; Catherine Blatterman and Arabella Miller on June 6; Becky Courtney on June 7; Danny DeWilde on June 9; and Todd Bradberry on June 10. A special happy birthday to my grandson, Joe Garland, on June 5.

Happy anniversary to Tim and Donna Layne on June 5; John and Zettia Davis on June 6; and George and Cindy Fields and Doug and Sandy Thomas on June 9.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “The Violent Wind of God” based on I Corinthians 12:3-13. The choir’s special was “Holy Ground.” Sunday was also Pentecost Sunday. Thanks to those who decorated our sanctuary for Pentecost and our vestibule for Memorial Day.

The Rev. Scott Thayer will be our guest speaker for the worship service on Sunday, June 4.

Bible study is on Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m.

First Sunday lunch will be on June 4 following the worship service.

The Bluegrass, Art, Bourbon and Ale Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3, from noon-5 p.m. at the Homestead Museum. There is a charge for this event.

Congratulations to Perry Burress on his graduation from Liberty University in Lynchburg on May 11. He received a master’s degree in accounting with a specialization in taxation. Best wishes, Perry.

Wythe County Wednesdays: Every Wednesday in June and July there will be free admission for Wythe County residents to the town of Wytheville Museums. The time is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.).

There will be a double-header gentlemen’s baseball game at the Homestead Museum on June 10 starting at noon. Free admission.

Pun: “Vegetable puns make me feel good from my head tomatoes.”

Eli received two awards from Spiller. One was a Maroon Achievement Award and the other was an attendance award. Eli did not miss any school days and was only tardy one time. Way to go, Eli.

What did you think of the weather over the weekend? We had lots of rain and wind, and it was very chilly. My rain gauge showed more than 3.25 inches.

Bible verse: “Stop being angry! Turn from your rage! Do not lose your temper – it only leads to harm.” Psalm 37:8.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Bruce Dillon.

I was among those attending the Run for the Wall event in Withers Park on Thursday morning, May 25. I always enjoy the program the kids from Spiller put on for the riders.