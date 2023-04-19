Wytheville diners could be paying more for their meals.

Town Council will hold a public hearing – followed later by a first reading vote – on April 24 at 5 p.m. on a proposal to increase the town’s meals tax from 7 percent to 8 percent as of July 1.

During Monday’s meeting, council will also vote on the third and final reading on repealing and replacing an ordinance that takes aim at clutter.

The ordinance defines clutter as equipment, furniture and other items not built for outdoor use or storage, and requires such things to be enclosed in a structure or screened from public view; however, tossing a tarp over the top doesn’t pass muster under the proposed rules change.

Town Attorney Michelle Clayton said the town manager or building officials would be in charge of enforcing the ordinance.

The town also scheduled a budget work session for Monday, April 24, at 3:30 p.m.

On April 10, Town Council appointed Patricia Austin to a five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Her term expires on Sept. 10, 2027. Austin replaces David Harrison, whose term expired Sept. 10, 2022.

Austin has a master’s degree and is a retired health care executive. She volunteers as board president at the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center and is on the board of Downtown Wytheville. In her application, Austin described herself as results- and community-oriented.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the town will hear from HOPE Inc. on a proposal to close a public alley running parallel to Monroe and Main streets between 14th and 16th streets.