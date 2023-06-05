Maggie Minton, Camrin Hardin, Kara Temple, Cassidy Mann and Payton Rigney all won singles matches to lead George Wythe to a Class 1 state quarterfinal victory over the Golden Wave.

The Region 1C champion Maroons then faced off against Lebanon after the Pioneers from Russell County earned a 5-2 state semifinals win over the Pioneers from Wythe County.

The Pioneers, which lost twice this season, both times to Region 2D champ Marion, features an all-sophomore top six lineup. GW’s lineup is chock full of seniors, led by defending state singles champ Maggie Minton.