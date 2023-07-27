Treasurer Lori Guynn is hopeful that last year’s tax issues will be resolved and the county can get back on track and on a regular schedule.

Typically, Guynn told Supervisors, tax season starts in August with the Commissioner of Revenue’s office transferring the books for tax bills to go to the printer in September. With last seasons’ bills not going out till February, this hasn’t been a normal year. Guynn said that August feels like March.

Despite the upheaval, Guynn said tax collections were good, hitting 95 percent at the close of the fiscal year. She pointed out that that was only 1 percentage point below collections in 2021.

Guynn said a tax sale featuring around 30 parcels, will be coming up in the next couple months.

During citizens time, Linda Meyer had targeted the rebates sent out to those who paid taxes on time, asking if it was cost-effective. She said that people she had talked to were surprised the rebates were so small.

Also at the June 25 Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials approved a starting salary increase from $47,500 to $50,000. On top of that, deputies starting at the department will receive $2,500 in hazard duty pay.

Supervisors also agreed to an Enterprise Zone water rate increase of 8 percent.