Mark your calendars for May 1, when the Wythe County Public Library will host a Book Launch Event. The book is a new one by Jim Minick, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” Watch this space for more information.

Today is the last day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, in the bookshop behind the library. Be sure and stock up for the rest of the month. There are books available in every category you can think of, and their purchase price goes toward library programs.

Dungeons and Dragons kicks off the week at the Wythe County Public Library, on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. These multiple gaming groups are the most popular activity going.

Busy Bees Storytime is Wednesday for pre-school youngsters, starting at 10 a.m. Youth Activities Director Jenna McNeal always has something interesting for them.

That is followed on Wednesday by crafts for Teens and Tweens, starting at 4 p.m., also at the Wythe County Public Library.

The Something Wicked Book Club meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library. This month’s book (and you still have time to pick up a copy from the circulation desk and read it by Monday) is “Bird Box,” by Josh Malerman: an edge-of-your-seat thriller set in an apocalyptic world, where one glimpse of something that must not be seen drives people to deadly violence. A mother and her two young children set out to escape from whatever it is—blindfolded, with nothing to relay on but her wits and her children’s trained ears. (Currently a Netflix film starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich.)

And finally, the Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group is hosted at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday at 2 p.m.

Another Dungeons and Dragons group gets its game on Friday at the Rural Retreat Public Library. That one starts at 4 p.m.

The Wythe County Public Library has more new items ready to check out:

Young Readers: “Polar Bear” by Candace Fleming; “I Udderly Love You” by Kate Toms.

Fiction: “Beyond That, the Sea” by Laura Spence-Ash; “A House With Good Bones” by T. Kingfisher; “Smolder” by Laurell K. Hamilton; “How I’ll Kill You” by Ren DeSefano; “Forged in Love” by Mary Connealy; A Ghost of Caribou” by Alice Henderson; “The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise” by Colleen Oakley; “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Walls; “A Blizzard of Polar Bears” by Alice Henderson, and the following novels by Caroline Peckham: “Vicious Fae,” “Savage Fae,” “Warrior Fae,” “Dark Fae,” “Broken Fae.”

Non-Fiction: “Son of Man: Retelling the Stories of Jesus” by Charles Martin; “The Long Reckoning: A Story of War, Peace, and Redemption in Vietnam” by George Black; “A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe” by Mark Dawidziak; “Quilt in a Day: Tales of First Ladies and Their Quilt Blocks” by Eleanor Burns; “Triple Irish Chain Quilts” by Wendy Gilbert.

DVDs: “Hornblower Vol. I The Duel,” “Hornblower Vol. II The Fire Ships,” “Hornblower Vol. III The Duchess and the Devil,” “Horatio Hornblower Retribution,” “Hornblower Vol. IV The Wrong War,” “Horatio Hornblower The Adventure Continues, Vol. I, The Mutiny,” “Doc Martin Series 10.”

Juvenile DVDs: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” “The King’s Daughter,” “Freedom Writers,” “Rumble,” “Born to Be Wild.”

Board Books: “Sorry” by Karon Carter; “Making Shapes: A Very First Math Book” by Jo Moon.