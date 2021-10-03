Single Level brick house near downtown happenings in Wytheville, VA. This property could be ideal for first time buyers or investors with its convenient location and is priced less than tax assessment. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, nestled a short distance away from downtown and along the historic district, provides a comfortable living with a creek running in the back yard. Just a 1/2 block off of Withers Road and along Church St, this location has lots of history around it without a lot of traffic and a natural backdrop of foliage and running water providing lots of privacy. The basement is a blank canvas which can be finished out to incorporate more living space. A large yard and both on & off street parking are pluses. If you need more space, there's 1.8 adjoining acres that includes the creek and more room to roam and additional street frontage if development is in order.
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,000
-
- Updated
