Beautiful 2 Story farm house Located in a Great Rural Community. This Home offers a great Layout with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. The Master Bedroom is on the Main Level. The Home Has High Ceilings and Loads Of Character.. You have huge Living Room and a Open Kitchen and Dining Room on the Main Level. The Laundry Room is on the Main Level. You Have 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. There is a Covered Porch Upstairs, and a Screened in Bottom Porch. You have a Double Paved Driveway. This Charming farm home won't Last Long. Come Check out this beautiful Place Before it's Gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $135,000
