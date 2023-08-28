A comeback culminated in a skid-busting win for Reid Sturgill in his first game as the head football coach at Chilhowie High School.

Asher Chapman threw two touchdown passes to Noah Hill in the second half as the Warriors rallied for a 21-9 non-district victory over the visiting Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Friday night.

Chilhowie won for the first time since Oct. 28, 2021, snapping a 14-game losing streak and making Sturgill 1-0 as Chilhowie’s boss.

The Warriors trailed 9-0 in the second quarter.

“We had multiple guys step up when their number was called,” Sturgill said. “I thought our leadership was essential in the win.”

Hill caught three passes for 86 yards and two of those were TDs that covered 27 and 15 yards. Chapman finished with 107 yards through the air, while Ian Sturgill rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries and reached the end zone.

Marion got its lone touchdown in the second quarter as Reid Osborne threw a scoring toss to Brody Whitt. The Scarlet Hurricanes held a 279-230 edge in total offense and held the ball for all but three minutes of the first half.

However, the ‘Canes committed three turnovers and were penalized 15 times for 96 yards.

Marion has now dropped 10 straight games, tied with Castlewood for the longest skid among far Southwest Virginia squads.

Marion 2 7 0 0—9

Chilhowie 0 8 7 6—21

Scoring Summary

M – Safety, holding penalty in the end zone

M – B. Whitt 18 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

C – I. Sturgill 1 run (Taylor pass from Chapman)

C – Hill 27 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

C – Hill 15 pass from Chapman (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: M 13, C 6; Rushes-Yards: M 48-194, C 20-123; Passing Yards: M 85, C 107; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 4-15-1, C 6-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: M 4-2, C 0-0; Penalties-Yards: M 15-96, C 11-71; Punts-Average: M 2-46, C 2-29.5.

Twin Springs 47, Northwood 14

It was all Twin Springs all the time as the Titans thrashed Northwood for a non-district victory.

Northwood got both of its touchdowns from Austin Graber.