3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,500

Whether "Rags to Riches" or "Rummage and Restore", this first "Design by Rebekah" is ready for new owners. This unique large country cottage has been lovingly renovated inside and out with keeping the character of the home. Inside you have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and open basement. Some of the character kept from throughout the interior includes renovated original lights, doors with hardware, floors and exposed chimney and ceiling beams. Reclaimed from the outside is the original roofing and exterior wood to make accent walls and ceilings. The kitchen has custom cabinets, top of the line appliances and its own coffee bar. You will find refurbished original wood floors and custom tile baths and kitchen in this gorgeous home. To watch the story of this home as it was brought back to life check out the instagram at rebekahrobinson03. Make your appointment today to view this amazing property and sit a spell on the covered porch.