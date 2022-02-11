You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: CaramelAge: 5monthsBreed: MixAdoption fee: $225My name is Caramel... View on PetFinder
Caramel
Updated at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant was sold earlier this month to local entrepreneurs who plan to rejuvenate the property with a handful of b…
What started as a grass fire Tuesday afternoon grew to burn down two structures -- a home and a nearby barn.
A Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute resident is facing attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery charges after state police said h…
A March 30 hearing is scheduled for one of three people charged in the death of a Tannersville man.
A belief in public service guided Courtney Widener when he joined the Army National Guard following his high school graduation. It continued t…
A Marion man is being held without bond following his Wednesday arrest on rape and other charges.
The number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021. In 2020, overdose deaths claimed the lives of 93,000 people across the country. After he cited those statistics, John Graham reflected, “That ought to wake us up.”
Graham was updating the Smyth County Board of Supervisors on the progress of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed residential drug treatment center to serve the region.
More than 1,500 birthday cards from nearly every U.S. state have found their way to Willis to help Orland Phillips celebrate his 103rd birthda…
Accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty deputy who followed her SUV after it struck his vehicle, a Wythe County woman is facing several felon…