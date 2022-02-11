The number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021. In 2020, overdose deaths claimed the lives of 93,000 people across the country. After he cited those statistics, John Graham reflected, “That ought to wake us up.”

Graham was updating the Smyth County Board of Supervisors on the progress of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed residential drug treatment center to serve the region.