Bland County Interstate Club heads West

Bland County Interstate Club finally took its 4-H trip that had been postponed due to COVID. The group flew out of Raleigh-Durham Airport to land in Vegas for the five-hour drive to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The next morning was boarding a shuttle bus to visit other points on the trail for additional magnificent views. This is a must-see landmark to add to your bucket list. Emily Ratliff stated, “I really enjoyed seeing the Grand Canyon in person. It was one the most amazing experiences that I have ever seen, pictures don’t do it justice.” Addie Nolley said, “I really loved experiencing the Grand Canyon and visiting the West for the first time!” Andrew Hill said his “favorite part of the trip was seeing the scale of the Grand Canyon.” Kaegan Young said, “It was an amazing trip that I will never forget.”

The next itinerary stop included traveling to Sedona. Upon arriving at our motel, elk were grazing on plots of grass around the parking lot. The highlight of this town was the Pink Adventure Tours throughout the scenic, mountainous terrain. Our ride was a pink Jeep Wrangler that climbed rugged roads to view iconic red rock formations while holding on tight during a thrilling, bumping ride. The adults had one of the best guides, Ray Robak, that kept us laughing while hitting every pointed rock in the path. One of the sections of the path was named the “Landmine” to give you a photographic image. The additional tour guide made sure to give members a viewpoint out of the Jeep with a hike up the mountain. They even got to see where some of the scenes from Elvis’ movie, “Stay Away Joe,” was filmed. Sydnee Moses stated, “The views were spectacular in Sedona, AZ, the shows and attractions in Las Vegas, NV, were breathtaking, and the vast exposure of the Grand Canyon took my breath away. I loved every moment of this trip and would go back again!”

The trip took a historical route back to Vegas through Route 66 and stopped at a diner called Mr. D’Z in Kingman Arizona. The diner was decorated in 1950’s décor and murals of Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. The group consumed hamburgers, fries, and of course milk shakes.

The next stop was the Hoover Dam where the temperature was so HOT that you couldn’t stand to be out of the air-conditioned vehicle. Pictures were made on the walk across the Mike O’Callaghan- Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge and then onward to Vegas. This is the arch bridge that spans the Colorado River between the states of Arizona and Nevada.

Our accommodations were at New York, New York. We were true tourist who veered into every motel to see the décor. The best vantage points to see Vegas is to ride the Big Bus Tour from one end of Vegas to the old part of Vegas. History of the town and how it has changed throughout the years was described by the tour guide. I would highly recommend doing this in any big town you visit. Guides can give you the inside scoop of sites and landmarks. The trip also included a trip to the famous Fremont Street. I think this is one of the reasons they say “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas.” The Fremont Street experience included the Viva

Vision light show that lasts six minutes and is the world’s largest projection screen that spans 1,500 feet in length.

There were so many things to see and not see in Vegas. The night was filled with flashing lights and shows at each hotel. A person could never take in all of the entertainment or sites to visit. Prepare for lots of walking to each location if you plan a visit. To wrap this up, “There’s no place like home.”