The Virginia Department of Corrections apprehended a female suspect attempting to supply drugs and a cellphone to an inmate at Bland Correctional Center.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the suspect, who had recently applied to visit the inmate as a friend, was found attempting to place contraband under the toolbox of a state vehicle parked on Bland Correctional Center’s property. The VADOC’s Drug Task Force later learned that the contraband was intended for an inmate at the facility.

The suspect is charged with two counts of attempt to deliver drugs to an inmate, attempt to deliver a cellphone to an inmate and possession of a concealed weapon (a firearm).

Charges against the inmate are pending.