“Splish-Splash.”

That sound is associated with playing in the water and indeed was a common sound at the Wytheville Community Center in recent days as second grade students from Max Meadows Elementary School completed two weeks of swim lessons.

“Splish-Splash” also happens to be the title of a grant funded by the Wythe-Bland Foundation and the Wythe County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence that allowed these students to take swim lessons.

Parks and Recreation Director Joshua Sharitz said the town is working to continue the arrangement with the schools and to make the swimming program available for all county second-graders. The goal of the program, he said, is to provide quality swimming instruction to the participants to help them feel safer in the water and continue to grow their swimming ability to sustain a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Max Meadows Elementary School Principal Brett Booher said the program was “a wonderful experience with fantastic instructors. The students thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Under the supervision of Aquatics Coordinators J.T. Boyd and Zachary Dillon and other staff members, the students acquired basic skills of swimming helping them be more comfortable in water activities that they will enjoy this summer and throughout their lives.

Boyd and Dillon thanked the school for helping them take the first step toward providing swim lessons for all Wythe County second-graders. They also thanked the swim instructors, lifeguards and teachers who helped out.

“Providing the opportunity to learn the important lifesaving skill of swimming to the children of our community is something I am very passionate about. Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children and in most cases could be prevented by teaching children how to be safe in and around water, and by teaching them how to swim. I hope we can work it out with the county and the schools to be able to bring this program to all 2nd grade students in our county and make it a yearly part of the school curriculum.”

Funded by the Wythe County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence in partnership with the Wythe-Bland Foundation, the “Splish-Splash” grant offered this unique opportunity because of the importance of learning to swim. Not only are water activities fun bringing many enjoyable memories, they also provide an excellent opportunity for physical exercise. Add to that the manner in which accomplishing a skill leads to a stronger self-concept and the importance of these skills grow even more.

WCPS Foundation of Excellence co-executive directors Amanda Gillman and Ami Scott said that students and teachers are “the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to be a small part of bringing such incredible opportunities to our students.”

And the kids? They loved it as did the teachers.

Second-grade teachers Rhonda Amick and Tammy Keith said, “Watching kids who were afraid of the water, get in and learn basic swimming skills, was one of the most rewarding teaching experiences. They all gained confidence and improved daily. These swimming lessons may possibly save their lives, or the lives of someone else in the future.”

Splish-Splash” is a good sound and indeed can be heard more often as part of their summer activities and even the many years ahead.