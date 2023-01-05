LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Bouncing back from the holidays

We’re back to full weeks of activities at our public libraries, following Christmas and New Year holidays.

First, today is the last day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. in the little bookshop behind the library. Stock up with low-cost reading and support library activities funded by the Friends.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming returns to the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. This has been a constantly-growing library activity, with ever more participants.

The Something Wicked Book Club meets Thursday at 6 p.m., and there is still time to pick up this month’s selection—Stephen King’s “Misery”—from the Wythe County Public Library circulation desk if you would like to participate.

And the Wythe County Public Library will follow up with a movie night on Friday at 6 p.m. with a showing of the film version of King’s book, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. So you can get a double dose of Stephen King this week.

Also Friday, at 4 p.m., the Wythe County Public Library hosts the Twisted Stitchers, for knitting and socializing.

The Wythe County Public Library has new items ready for checkout:

Non-Fiction: “And Yet…Poems” by Kate Baer; “Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats” by Jessie Sheehan; “Dishes for Two: 100 Easy Small-Batch Recipes for Weeknight Meals & Special Celebrations”; “The Last Hill: The Epic Story of a Ranger Battalion and the Battle That Defined WWII” by Bob Drury; “His Masterly Pen: A Biography of Jefferson the Writer” by Fred Kaplan Jefferson; “Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës” by Devoney Looser.

Audiobooks: “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff Adams; “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Evans; “The Prisoner” by B. A. Paris; “Carrie Soto is Back: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Fiction: “Dark Rivers to Cross” by Lynne Griffin; “Never Name the Dead” by Donna Rowell; “The Getaway: A Lake in the Clouds Novel” by Emily March; “The Glassmaker’s Wife” by Lee Martin; “Shadow Sister” by Lindsay Marcott; “Christmas at the Amish Market” by Shelley Gray; “The Winter Guest” by W. C. Ryan (mystery); “Last Circle of Love” by Lorna Landvik; “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid; “Coming Home” by Shelley Gray; “The Least Among Us” by Gwen Florio; “Dark of Night” by Barbara Nickless; “Wherever the Wind Takes Us” by Kelly Harms; “Eyes Turned Skyward” by Alona Dillon; “The Haunted” by Bentley Little; “Winter’s End” by Paige Shelton (mystery); “An Unforgiving Place” by Claire Kells; “This Weightless World” by Adam Soto (sci-fi); “The Wisdom of Crowds,” “The Trouble with Peace” and “A Little Hatred: Book One of the Age of Madness” all by Joe Abercrombie; “Beneath the Bending Skies” by Jane Kirkpatrick; “The Extraordinary Deaths of Mrs. Kip” by Sara Brunsvold; “Lessons” by Ian McEwan; “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton; “The Hidden Place” by Dinah Jeffries; “If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery; “Find Him” by Jake Hinkson; “Like the Wind” by Robin Hatcher; “The Last Hero” by Linden Lewis (sci-fi); “A Fire Endless” by Rebecca Ross; “The Ingenue” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale.

Young Readers: “Mega-Predators of the Past” by Melissa Stewart; “Elephants” by Nic Bishop; “Mi cludad canta” by Cynthia Harmony; “Snow Horses: A First Night Story” by Patricia MacLachlan; “Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night” by Fabio Napolean; “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” by Aaron Reynolds; “Two Degrees” by Han Gratz.

Graphic Novels: “Demon Slayer=Kimetsu no yaiba 1” by Koyoharu Gotoge; “Shuna’s Journey” by Hayao Miyazaki.

Board Books: “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” by Sandra Boynton.