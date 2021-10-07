4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $189,500

Now on the market is this newly updated cottage on almost an acre nestled by the creek with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside this home you have 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms downstairs with a main kitchen up and a summer kitchen down. Home has been renovated completely inside and out and has new windows, roof and doors. Outside you have a beautifully landscaped yard with apple trees, raised garden beds, and raspberries along with a picnic/fire pit area beside the creek and woods across the creek. The wooded area has a barn and an outbuilding for storage.Too many amenities to mention so make your appointment today to view for yourself. Located near shopping and the Big Survey with hiking and hunting.This one won't last long!