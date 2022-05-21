Brand new custom built 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the heart of Rural Retreat. This beautiful home is to be completed soon, but is making enough progress to make it yours now. There's been a transformation from the original house to this spacious beauty with an open concept of great room, kitchen and dining spaces making the first floor the common hangout. A large master suite as well as laundry and half bath are also on the main level. Upstairs, there's a 2nd master suite, 2 more spacious bedrooms and a shared bath. This home caters to everyone who's looking for lots of square feet and high quality materials making it easy to maintain and enjoy the modern touches. The covered front porch and soon to be added deck will provide necessary outdoor space to gather and enjoy the oversized level lot. The neighborhood includes both the middle and high schools so it's always improving yet very private, while providing entertainment. Come visit this brand new spacious home before it gets away.
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $345,000
